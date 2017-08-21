Standoff situation at a Motel in Saco

Police evacuate more guests at Brookside Motel in Saco in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are at Brookside Motel on 30 Ocean Park Road in Saco where they have evacuated all guests at the motel and are apparently talking with one guest still inside his room.

A woman exited the same room earlier without incident.

Brookside Motel in Saco

Police have blocked off Ocean Park Road from Paul Street to Coolidge Avenue in Saco.

NEWS CENTER is at the scene as the situation progresses and will bring you updates.

Saco Police are not providing many details.

Police have weapons drawn as they back away from motel room.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV