Standoff scene clears at Portland-based Motel 6

UPDATE-- As of about 1am Tuesday morning, police teams have cleared the scene at the Motel 6 and guests were allowed back into their rooms. No information have been made available about the who the suspect is or if any arrests have been made.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the area of a Portland motel.

Motel 6, located in Portland on the Portland-Westbrook line near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street, seemed to be the focal point of the response.

This man from Aroostook County is trying to pick up his dog at Motel 6 where there’s an active situation and state police are on the scene pic.twitter.com/SGOpAsBEsL — LEE GOLDBERG (@WCSHSPORTSGUY) October 9, 2017

Maine State Police's crisis management team was seen in the area shortly before 5 p.m. Additionally, a man was seen wearing bulletproof armor that said "negotiator" on it. A SWAT team was also seen in the area.

The top two floors of the motel were evacuated, and anyone trying to check in were sent away.

Negotiators on scene were using a bullhorn to implore the person inside the hotel to surrender. Officials say the suspect was on the fourth floor, and he was involved in a domestic violence incident Sunday night in York.

The fire alarm was also heard going off.

