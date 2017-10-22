Standish family left homeless, two pets die in fire

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A family of five is homeless after a fire engulfed their barn in Standish on Sunday afternoon.

Standish Police said the flames spread quickly from the detached barn to the home and nearby cars on Chadbourne Road.

Fire crews from four different towns came to help put out the fire.

Route 35 was shut down for almost four hours.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.

Two family pets did not make it out alive.

The American Red Cross of Maine is helping the family with food and housing.

