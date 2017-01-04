Standish dad admitted to causing infant son's death

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Eugene Charlie Martineau pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter Wednesday morning.

His three-month old son Leo Josephs was taken to the hospital in October of 2015, where he died three days later.

Doctors determined he had catastrophic brain trauma, 24-broken ribs, a broken wrist and broken ankle.

The baby died of head trauma caused by Martineau shaking, hitting or handling the infant roughly, according to police. Investigators said the baby suffered ongoing abuse and neglect over a period of time.

