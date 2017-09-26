St. Albans woman arrested and charged with trafficking drugs

ST. ALBANS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A St. Albans woman was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs early Monday morning.

According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at the residence of Adam Johnson and Megan Burns, located at 233 Ripley Rd in St. Albans.

Lancaster says, 6 deputies, the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and a MDEA Agent searched the residence and found approximately 5 grams of Heroin, Fentanyl, a loaded .380 semi-auto handgun, digital scales, and other drugs and drug related items. Lancaster says the approximate value of the seized drugs is $2,000.00.





He says, 19 year old Megan Burns, of St. Albans, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a scheduled W drug (Heroin), possession of a scheduled W drug (Heroin), and possession of scheduled Z drugs.

Burns was released on $50,000 unsecured cash bail and is scheduled to appear in the Somerset County Unified Court for her initial appearance in December.

Lancaster says, Criminal charges will also be forthcoming against another occupant of the residence, once the resident is located. And additional charges may be added once the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.

