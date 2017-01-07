Spirituality seminar aims at greater picture

Spirituality seminar in Portland with lead speaker Sherri Mitchell. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A seminar on spirituality in Portland on Friday shed light on a subject Native Americans are calling attention to in Standing Rock in North Dakota.

Indigenous rights lawyer, peace advocate, and member of the Penobscot Nation, Sherri Mitchell, was the lead speaker at the event held at the Center for Grieving Children. Mitchell described spirituality as being in touch with one's moral core beliefs- to care for one and other as human beings.

The seminar, hosted by the Chaplaincy Institute of Maine, aimed at teaching the group how to apply those core beliefs to every day life- something that Mitchell, who participated in the protests at Standing Rock, says the country has seen first hand in North Dakota over the past year.

"I think that Standing Rock is the culminating point where things are starting to come into the public awareness more deeply," Mitchell said. "I'm hopeful that what started at Standing Rock is going to translate into a larger movement; that we're all dependent on the safety and well being of one and other."

Standing Rock protesters secured what many supporters called a victory in December when the Army announced it would not direct the long-protested oil pipeline under the Missouri River, and instead find alternative routes.

