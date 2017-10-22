South Portland man pulls out gun at store before barricading himself in bathroom

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man walked into the Irving-Circle K gas station in South Portland and pulled out a gun on Sunday night.

Robert White, 44, of South Portland, was trying to buy alcohol, but when the staff refused his purchase because he appeared to be intoxicated. Police said White pulled out a handgun and began waving it around and then barricaded himself in the store’s restroom.

The Southern Maine regional SWAT team arrived shortly after receiving a call from store employees around 6:49 p.m.

All employees and customers were evacuated by South Portland Police. Scarborough Police, Portland Police, and the Maine State Police blocked off roads, including the Maine Turnpike at Exit 3.

White was arrested and now faces multiple charges including terrorizing in connection with the incident.

