Courtesy: NECN (Photo: NBC)

Two girls who were reported missing after getting off a school bus in Plymouth, Massachusetts, were found safe in Maine; their mother and her boyfriend were arrested.



The two sisters, identified as Je t'aime and Dasia Valentine, are fourth graders at West Elementary School. A school bus dropped them off around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Pilgrim Hill Road, but no parent was there to meet them, police said earlier in the evening.



Details remained limited Wednesday night, but police say the girls were forced into a car.

No further information was immediately available.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM