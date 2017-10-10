Son runs into burning home trying to save his mother

A woman's body was removed from a burned apartment over a garage at 230 Hanscom Rd in Eliot (Photo: Nick Emond)

ELIOT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire officials say a son was burned and broke his hip after he ran into a burning home trying to save his elderly mother late Monday evening.

Eliot Fire Chief Jay Muzeroll said they believe the body of Beverly Webber was found in a apartment bedroom that sits over the garage at 230 Hanscom Road. The 83-year-old's body was burned beyond recognition according to the Maine Fire Marshal's Office and is awaiting further identity testing.

Webber's son, 57-year-old Ralph Webber III and his son live in the house attached to the garage.

Muzeroll said the two men were able to escape the house but Ralph ran back in to look for his mother. As the smoke became too much for him, Muzeroll said the son jumped from a second floor window, breaking his hip.

Ralph Webber was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he is being treated for his broken hip and burns.

Firefighters arrived at the home just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Muzeroll said heavy fire was burning in the apartment, leading to a partial collapse of the building.

With no hydrants in the area, firefighters had to get water by tanker truck. Crews from eight communities helped in the effort. Muzeroll said the fire was under control by 1:30 a.m., and Beverly Webber's body was recovered about two hours later.

No cause or starting point for the fire has been determined, according to Muzeroll. Heavy damage to the building makes the investigation harder. But the State Fire Marshal's Office is working to get those answers.

