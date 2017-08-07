Somerset County warns residents after alleged attempted sexual assault

CAMBRIDGE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Deputies in Somerset County are warning the public about opening their doors to strangers after a report of an attempted sexual assault.

Mark Meech, 48, of Dexter, was arrested for burglary with the intent to commit gross sexual assault, burglary with the intent to commit assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

According to Sheriff Dale Lancaster, Meech parked his truck in a field near the victim's house on Dexter Road Sunday evening. He knocked on the victim's door and asked to use a phone because his truck broke down, Sheriff Lancaster said.

When the victim handed out a phone through a small opening in the door, Meech reportedly grabbed the victim's arm and forced his way into the house. Meech then fled the scene after an altercation, according to the Sheriff's office.

Not knowing what was happening, they say a witness made contact with Meech while he was fleeing the scene because his truck was parked on the witness' property.

Meech was arrested at his home in Dexter and transported to Somerset County Jail. More charges may be pending, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

"I would like to remind everyone that if an individual comes to your door needing assistance it could be a scam or someone trying to break in," said Sheriff Lancaster. "Do not open your door, instead talk to them through the door. If they are asking for assistance tell them you can make a call for them or call the Somerset County Communications Center at 474-6386 to speak with a deputy."

