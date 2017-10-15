Somalis in Maine lose loved ones in attack

Said Mohamud, owner of Mogadishu Store on Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

Somalis in Maine are mourning loved ones lost when at least 275 people were killed and hundreds more injured during a horrific bomb attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Said Mohamud, owner of Mogadishu Store in Lewiston says he’s been on the phone with relatives in Somalia about the situation.

“Since yesterday night, I was calling, they were calling me,” he said. “Some of my family were victims there, some of them are in the hospital. others are dead, I really feel very sad.”

Mohamud says he visited Mogadishu just last month and said security conditions that had previously improved, had deteriorated.

He hopes the attack pushes Somalis to come together to prevent future violence.

