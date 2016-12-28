Solar farm expected to go online soon in Maine town

Solar farm groundbreaking in Bar Harbor. (Photo: Custom)

MADISON, Maine (AP) - A solar farm that occupies nearly 22 acres of land in the Maine town of Madison is expected to be fully operational by the end of this week.



The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2hnqyYM ) that the solar energy project in the Madison Business Gateway is reportedly more than twice the size of any other in Maine. It was constructed by ISG Energy over the summer and fall.



Madison Electric Works Superintendent Calvin Ames says the farm produces nearly five megawatts. The utility company purchases all the energy produced by the solar farm. Ames says he expects the project to be online by the end of this week or very early in the new year.



Ohio-based ISG was awarded the bid to build and own the roughly 26,000-panel farm last spring.



