WCSH
Close
Breaking News George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Closings Alert 208 closing alerts
Weather Alert 36 weather alerts
Close

Snowmobiler found dead along Sidney lake shore

WCSH 9:05 AM. EST January 18, 2017

SIDNEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For the fourth time this winter, a snowmobiler has died in a crash in Maine.

Paramedics pronounced 32-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Sidney dead at the scene near Messalonskee Lake in Sidney.

Fisher was riding in tandem with a friend Tuesday night when the two became separated. Maine Game Wardens said Fisher was ejected in a crash and fell onto the rocks along the shoreline.

A witness statement and evidence at the scene led wardens to conclude that speed was a factor in the crash. Wardens said Fisher was wearing a helmet.

The state Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Fisher's death.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories