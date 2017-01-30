Small town to consider becoming 'sanctuary city'

Rep. Charlotte Warren (Photo: WCSH)

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - A small town in Maine will consider becoming a sanctuary city in defiance of Republican President Donald Trump.



Democratic Rep. Charlotte Warren said she's working to draft a resolution for the City Council to approve in mid-February.



Trump has signed an order to withhold federal grants to cities his administration deems "sanctuary jurisdictions" preventing or hindering federal immigration enforcement. Leaders in Seattle, Providence and Newark have since reiterated that they will continue to protect residents from deportation.



Warren says she's encouraging other state legislators to reach out to their municipal leaders to show that they are welcoming communities.



She says fostering strong relationships between police and the community benefits public safety.



The state's biggest city, Portland, is not a sanctuary city and cooperates with federal officials.

