Small town in California bought by cannabis company

NIPTON, Calif. (NEWS CENTER) - The town that is currently home to less than twenty people is about to have some new residents.

American Green Inc., a marijuana focused technology company in Arizona, recently purchased the desert town of Nipton. In a statement given by the company, the town's future will include being the "first energy-independent, cannabis-friendly hospitality destination".

The first step towards creating this environment will be bottling water from the area and "infusing it with CBD", the pain-relieving component of cannabis.

American Green hopes to catch the attention of other similar-minded companies, as well as visitors from across the country.

The town, which is 80-acres along the edge of California and a mere 60 miles from Law Vegas, sold for $5 million.

