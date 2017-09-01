Small plane crashes in Harpswell

(Photo: Matthew Rogers)

HARPSWELL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A small plane crashed in Harpswell Friday evening, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

No word on how many people were in the plane at the time of the crash, but officials say the injuries are minor.

The FAA has been notified.

According to registry records, the plane, a CESSNA 150G, is registered to Waters Aero-Marine Inc. from South Thomaston.

This story is developing.

