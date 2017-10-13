Skeletal remains found in Byron, may be that of man missing since 2016

Derek Adams has been missing since December of 2016 and lived nearby where the skeletal remains were found.

BYRON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police say skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Byron and they may belong to a man who has been missing since December.

State Police say a hunter found the remains Tuesday off of Weld Road, about a mile into the woods.

Derek Adams pictured with his family.

State Police along with Maine Warden Service and deputies from Oxford and Franklin counties recovered the remains Wednesday and now the State Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to determine who it was.

46-year-old Derek Adams when missing on December 28, 2016 and lived in the nearby area.

Several searches have taken place since December looking for Adams.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is likely to utilize the State Police’s DNA lab to assist them in the identification process.



