Skaters staying in because it's too cold

A group of skaters brave very cold weather to skate at the Rink at Thompson's Point.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

The chill is prompting warnings from police departments and politicians.

New Year’s polar dips have been canceled and Governor LePage made an emergency declaration for heating deliveries.

Even Senator Angus King posted on Instagram, he's putting on his flannel-lined jeans for what may be, “a week in Maine we'll all remember.”

The chill is also freezing some businesses bottom lines.

The cold has driven skaters indoors instead of the Rink at Thompson’s Point.

Most years, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day has been very busy for the rink, according to its owner.

But the staff there say attendance over the past few days has been down significantly.

“We do 25 percent of our business between Christmas and New Year's and we've only had a handful of skaters come out,” said rink owner, Benn Breton.

The skater slump has also hurt other vendors based at the rink.

“It's been very slow,” said Jean Krull, who owns the Mainely Meatballs food truck. “There have been a few brave souls out in the cold but what are you going to do, it's mother nature?”

There is one benefit to the cold for the rink though.

The staff there say they haven’t had to run the ice chiller at all to keep surfaces frozen.

© 2017 WCSH-TV