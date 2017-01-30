Six giant letters briefly form political message on Acadia beach

(Photo: Gary Allen)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — If you visited Acadia National Park over the weekend, you may have noticed the word "RESIST" written in the beach sand. The letters were gone within hours after the tide rolled in, but the message was captured in a pair of photos that have since been widely circulated.

Gary Allen, one of a few people who gathered at Sand Beach, called the display a "grassroots movement" to bring attention to current environmental and political issues in a "non-disruptive way." Allen took the photos, and shared them Sunday on his Facebook page:

Allen, a well known name in Maine's running community, says this was one of the first times he had felt compelled enough, politically, to stand up for what he believed in by physically demonstrating, noting that the group's full intention was to capture the moment and have it fully disappear, causing as little interference as possible with the park's land and visitor experience.

"No one that went there wanted to do anything destructive," Allen said. "We were very careful. Just like you are allowed to make sand castles or footprints in the sand, we decided to use that freedom to send a message that places like this need to be protected."

Part of why the group gathered Sunday was to support some of the nation's governmental agencies, particularly environment-related, who temporarily lost the ability to use social accounts for some time under orders from the Trump administration. Acadia's Twitter account, @AcadiaNPS, last tweeted Jan. 12 as of Monday.

The National Park Service suffered backlash from President Trump after its main Twitter account, @NatlParkService, retweeted a New York Times reporter who was contrasting crowd sizes from the 2009 and 2017 inaugurations. The White House called the tweet "inappropriate," and Press Secretary Sean Spicer two days later addressed the administration's concerns with the comparison in one of his first statements to the media.

Last week, the Trump administration instituted a medial blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), barring staff from sharing press releases, blog updates or posts on social media accounts.

Since then, a number of "alt" Facebook and Twitter accounts have appeared, likely in an effort to bring back or at least sustain the agencies' voices. The "Alt National Park Service" account on Facebook says they're run by a growing coalition of current NPS employees, formed "to ensure the protectino of the environment for future generations to come," refusing "to be silenced while we watch everything we love crumble."

Some accounts, including NASA's, incorporated the Star Wars Rebel Alliance symbol into its profile image.

Allen says if things keep going the way that they are going, our nation's parks are at risk.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ