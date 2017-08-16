Sing like Elvis and get a free baseball ticket as Sea Dogs honor 'the King'

Tickets go on sale for Sea Dogs (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Portland Sea Dogs are honoring the memory of the King of Rock and Roll Wednesday at Hadlock Field, 40 years after Elvis Presley died.

Anyone brave enough to sing Presley's 1956 award-winning hit "Hound Dog" at the ticket window gets one free general admissions ticket.

Dana-Z will perform a tribute to Elvis on the front plaza before tonight's game against the Altoona Curve.

The performance starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs up until the game begins at 7:00 p.m.

The Sea Dogs are also encouraging fans to dress up in their favorite Elvis costumes and compete in the pre-game costume contest.

The tribute continues through the game with Elvis music, food, clips and trivia.

