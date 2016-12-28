Simulating storm-strength wind gusts

NASHUA, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) --

The Maine Emergency Management Agency and Maine's utility companies are preparing for the storm expected to hit the state Thursday.

MEMA representatives were joined by the National Weather Service, the Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority, State Police and electric and communications utilities for a storm-planning call Wednesday afternoon to plan for what is expected to be the most significant storm yet this winter season, including wind gusts up to almost 60 miles an hour.

To demonstrate these strong gusts, which power companies say can cause big tree branches to break and potentially cause severe and widespread power outages, NEWS CENTER traveled to Skyventure, an indoor skydiving park in Nashua, NH.

"In the real world, it’s obviously a very significant amount of wind – not quite a hurricane, but it’s still up there," said Rob Greer, owner of Skyventure.

MEMA offered a number of safety tips ahead of the storm:

Making a Family Communications Plan. Your family may not be together during a storm, so it is important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together and what you will do in case of an emergency.

Obtaining a NOAA Weather Radio which broadcasts alerts and warnings directly from the NWS for all hazards.

Subscribing to Emergency and Safety messages at MainePrepares.com.

Downloading FEMA’s Be Smart. Know Your Alerts and Warnings for a summary of notifications at: www.ready.gov/prepare. Free smart phone apps, such as those available from FEMA and the American Red Cross, provide information about finding shelters, providing first aid, and seeking assistance for recovery.

Bringing pets/companion animals inside during winter weather and moving other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

Homeowners should check to be sure they have sufficient heating fuel or wood and should add the following supplies to emergency kits:

· Rock salt or other ice-melt material for walkways.

· Sand to improve traction.

· Snow shovels and other snow removal equipment.

· Adequate clothing and blankets to keep warm.

The most severe conditions are expected late Thursday into Friday. Those who can avoid travel should do so. If you do have to drive, you should update the emergency kits in your vehicles with the items below and be sure to let someone know when and where you will be traveling and when you expect to arrive at your destination.

· A shovel

· Windshield scraper and small broom

Flashlight

Battery powered radio

Extra batteries

Water

Snack food

Matches

Extra hats, socks and mittens

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

Blanket(s)

Tow chain or rope

Road salt and sand

Booster cables

Emergency flares

Fluorescent distress flag

Additional steps should be taken in advance to winterize your vehicle

Antifreeze levels - ensure they are sufficient to avoid freezing.

- ensure they are sufficient to avoid freezing. Battery and ignition system - should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean.

- should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean. Brakes - check for wear and fluid levels.

- check for wear and fluid levels. Exhaust system - check for leaks and crimped pipes and repair or replace as necessary. Carbon monoxide is deadly and usually gives no warning.

- check for leaks and crimped pipes and repair or replace as necessary. Carbon monoxide is deadly and usually gives no warning. Fuel and air filters - replace and keep water out of the system by using additives and maintaining a full tank of gas. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

- replace and keep water out of the system by using additives and maintaining a full tank of gas. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing. Heater and defroster - ensure they work properly.

- ensure they work properly. Lights and flashing hazard lights - check for serviceability.

- check for serviceability. Oil - check for level and weight. Heavier oils congeal more at low temperatures and do not lubricate as well.

- check for level and weight. Heavier oils congeal more at low temperatures and do not lubricate as well. Thermostat - ensure it works properly.

- ensure it works properly. Windshield wiper equipment - repair any problems and maintain proper washer fluid level.

- repair any problems and maintain proper washer fluid level. Install good winter tires - Make sure the tires have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions. However, some jurisdictions require that to drive on their roads, vehicles must be equipped with chains or snow tires with studs.

Emera Maine also activated its Storm Response Team.

“The combination of ice, snow, strong winds, and treacherous travel conditions are all areas of concern with this storm,” said Brad Flannery, Manager of Line & Meter Operations. “Based on historical data from previous storms with similar conditions, we are preparing for a company-wide response to this blizzard.”



Advance preparations include moving internal crews to central locations ahead of the storm, fueling up trucks, snow sleds and ATV’s, stocking up on storm kits and other supplies for field crews, and more.



