SILVER ALERT issued for 81-year-old Sebago man with dementia

SEBAGO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's office has issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday.

Officials say Phillip G. Harnden was last seen leaving his home in Sebago around 1:30 p.m. by his wife and was reportedly going to an unknown store to buy razors.

He was last seen wearing the following:

Jeans

Gray jacket

Plaid shirt

Tan hat

Black sneakers

Harnden is a white male, 5'6", weighs 175 lbs., is bald and has blue eyes.

He was driving a black 2003 Subaru Baja with Maine plates 7554UG.

If you have seen Harnden or his vehicle, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-893-2810.

© 2017 WCSH-TV