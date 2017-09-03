Portland police investigate shooting on Forest Ave

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, the shooting took place at the Scrub a Dub car wash on Forest Ave. Police have yet to release details about what happened and who was involved. According to the Portland Police Department's Twitter page, no one was injured.

More information is expected to be released. Anyone with information is being asked to call (207) 874-8575.

