Shotguns stolen from St. Albans camp

Cody Weeman of Dixmont is charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, possession of a firearm by an prohibited person and violating conditional release (Photo: Maine State Police)

ST. ALBANS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two stolen shotguns are off the street, and so is the man accused by police of taking them.

The charges against 22-year-old Cody Weeman include burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditional release.

Police said they found evidence linking Weeman to a break-in last month at a camp on Devil's Head Road in St. Albans. In addition to the shotguns, ammunition and a game camera were also stolen.

After getting a search warrant, police said they found the stolen property at Weeman's home in Dixmont. State troopers arrested Weeman on June 1. He remains at Somerset County Jail awaiting a judge's decision about bail.

© 2017 WCSH-TV