Shopping Madness: Last minute holiday shopping amplified by storm

NOW: Supermarkets extra busy before the holiday storm

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 8:00 PM. EST December 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Mainers across are getting the last minute holiday shopping done before the weekend storms really pick up.  

By noon on Friday, the Hannaford in Back Cove was insane with checkout lines wrapping around the store.

Shopper Frank Gallagher said one customer was so frustrated she decided to start directing shopping traffic. 

We will have much more on the last dash to get ready for the holiday and this triple storm surge tonight at 5:00 p.m.

