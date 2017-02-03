Shop class chopped out of curriculum -- industry suffers

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the economic challenges Maine currently faces is the shortage of construction workers -- industry insiders say there are not enough skilled workers to meet the need, Maine shop teachers agree.

The industry took a big hit during the recession in 2007 -- since then it has been slowly recovering. The lack of shop classes in middle and high schools seems to be playing a big role in that. "It used to be that shop classes were a requirement but now its not" David Stevens said. Stevens is an instructor at the United Technologies Center in Bangor. "Students are coming through with fewer skills -- the end result is not as high of a level as I used to put out". The United Technologies Center in Bangor provides students in the area who are interested in trade based jobs the opportunity to gain more skills.

"Without the shop class at the high school how would I have known if I liked working with wood" one UTC student said.

There is no technology requirement for graduation so when school budgets get cut -- "It comes down to the mighty dollar -- a lot of school systems but it's been cut first thing to go is a lot of the shop classes" John Milligan said. Milligan is also an instructor at UTC. He also feel there is no easy solution to the problem. "It's getting students in here it's getting parents in here it's getting tours it's getting maybe introductory classes started back at their high schools" Milligan said. "There's not one solid answer, it's a bunch of little things that have to be done in order to fix the industry".

