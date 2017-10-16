Shooting in Lewiston hits man in leg

Lewiston Police Department. (Photo: Lewiston Police Department)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A shooting in Lewiston sent a man to the hospital with a wound to his leg.

Police said the wound was not life-threatening, and the victim is being treated at Central Maine Medical Center.

The shot rang out around 9 p.m. on Sunday, bringing police to the area of Walnut and Howe Streets.

Police have not arrested or identified a shooter. Information to help with the investigation can be shared with police by calling Detective Dave Levesque at (207) 513-3001 x3313.

© 2017 WCSH-TV