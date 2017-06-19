Ship that crashed in Japan, klling 7 sailors, built at BIW

The damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. (Photo: Courtsey of Associated Pess, Eugene Hoshiko, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A U.S. Navy destroyer built at Bath Iron Works collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday, June 17.

The Navy released the name of the seven sailors killed aboard the USS Fitzgerald after their bodies were found in the flooded destroyer, which had collided with a container ship off Japan.

The destroyer has a crew of about 300 and most were asleep when the ship collided early Saturday with the Philippine-flagged container ship ACX Crystal that was more than three times larger. Navy divers found “a number of” bodies in the ship Sunday, a day after tugs dragged the ship to the 7th Fleet’s home base in Yokosuka, Japan.

About 200 sailors were aboard the ship at the time of the collision.

“The damage was significant, this was not a small collision,” said Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet.

Late Sunday the Navy released a list of names of the deceased:

• Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Va.

• Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego

• Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Conn.

• Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

• Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, Calif.

• Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Md.

• Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a sympathy message Sunday to President Trump.

“We are struck by deep sorrow,” expressing condolences and sympathy “straight from my heart” to the victims and the injured, Abe said in the statement. “I express my heartfelt solidarity to America at this difficult time,” praising U.S. servicemen in Japan under the allies’ bilateral security pact.

Trump posted a message Saturday on Twitter expressing his concern for the sailors and his appreciation to Japan for its assistance.

Trump posted a message Saturday on Twitter expressing his concern for the sailors and his appreciation to Japan for its assistance.

