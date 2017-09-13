Sheriff's Office warns of 'drive-by' shootings in York County

The window of a van shot by a BB gun or pellet gun in Parsonsfield. Police say there has been damage to several cars and home windows. Ctsy: York County Sheriff's Office

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — If you live in Parsonsfield you may want to park your car in the garage or at least pull it away from the the road.

The York County Sheriff's Office says they have received several calls of broken windows to vehicles and homes that appear to be caused by a BB gun or pellet gun.

The Sheriff's Office says they damage seems to be caused by 'drive by' shootings.

They are asking for anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle driving around slowly in the area to call their office at (207) 693-3369 and take note of the make, model and license plate of the car or truck.

