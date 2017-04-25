Sheriff's looking for driver of truck

(Photo: Neel, Bailey)

Naples, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find the driver of a 1999 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a dark colored hood and loud exhaust.

A deputy tried to pull the driver over Monday night, around 11:30 p.m. for driving erratically on Casco Road in Naples. The driver wouldn't stop, so the deputy took off after them.

Officials say the driver was, at times, speeding at over 100 mph. The chase ended when the suspect drove off the road and into the woods. The truck has been found, now the Sheriff's Department wants to know who the driver was.

Anyone with information on who might have been driving this truck at the time is asked to call.

