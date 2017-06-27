Sheriff says this man admitted to sexually assaulting two children, ages 7 and 3

SOLON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Skowhegan man was indicted last week for charges including gross sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor, after officials say he admitted to sexually assaulting two children.

Bradley Chipman is being held at the Somerset County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

The Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says his department got a report from a Solon woman last month, who said she confronted a relative living in the home. He reportedly admitted he took inappropriate pictures of her seven-year-old child. Officials say he also admitted to having inappropriate contact with the child.

On May 25, Chipman was arrested at a Skowhegan homeless shelter. Chipman admitted in an interview there to sexually assaulting not only the 7-year-old, but also a 3-year-old multiple times at the home in Solon, according to the Sheriff. He also reportedly admitted to taking inappropriate pictures of both children.

Chipman was charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of sexually explicit material.

