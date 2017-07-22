"She was like a sister:" friends remember Cherryfield homicide victim

(NEWS CENTER) -- Friends of Sally Shaw are pleading for information surrounding her death.

Maine State Police say Shaw was found dead along route 193 in Cherryfield on Wednesday, which police are investigating as a homicide.

Mary and Daniel Ray say Shaw frequently lived in the same building as they did and that she was "like an adopted sister" to them.

The Rays took ownership of Shaw's dog, Abby, when Shaw decided she could no longer take care of her.

Mary Ray said Shaw moved around a lot, living in Leeds, New Gloucester, Gorham, and Bangor. They said she held multiple jobs, including a position as a certified nursing assistant, and another position with a radio station in New York.

Mary Ray told NEWS CENTER that Shaw "had some people who were furious with her." Maine State Police detective White told NEWS CENTER that Ray reported something similar to him.

"That was my best sister -- adopted sister that I ever had. You killed the nicest person and took her away from me," said Mary Ray. "She's a wonderful, kindhearted person. Very caring for old people. I couldn't ask for a better adopted sister than her. "

© 2017 WCSH-TV