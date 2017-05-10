Severe case of animal cruelty after Chihuahua is thrown away in trash

(Photo: Ctsy Greater Androscoggin Human Society)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Lewiston are investigating a severe case of animal cruelty after a dog was thrown out in the trash.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society says in a Facebook post that recent stray who arrived was thrown out with the trash and suffering from a severe dental issues.

GAHS says when Motto, a senior Chihuahua arrived at the facility he had a rotting odor and was foaming at the mouth.

A vet looked at the small dog and determined Motto had a cruel case of dental disease, the inside of his mouth was one big ulcer and all his teeth were rotting away.

Motto has had all his teeth removed and will be on a special diet until his mouth heals.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact the Lewiston Police Department and ask for Animal Control Officer, Wendell Strout.

