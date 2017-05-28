Close Several towns respond to Surry fire Sarah Blake, WCSH 8:18 AM. EDT May 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SURRY, Maine - Several towns responded to a farm house fire at 702 Surry Road Sunday morning.Fire officials told NEWS CENTER there were no reported injuries. Fire crews from Blue Hill, Orland and Ellsworth were on scene. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Fryeburg boat crash: officer has 'potentially life… May 28, 2017, 4:10 a.m. Police injured, woman missing in Saco River in… May 27, 2017, 5:54 p.m. Fmr. President Bush meets Maine K9 class May 27, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
