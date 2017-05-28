WCSH
Several towns respond to Surry fire

Sarah Blake, WCSH 8:18 AM. EDT May 28, 2017

SURRY, Maine - Several towns responded to a farm house fire at 702 Surry Road Sunday morning.

Fire officials told NEWS CENTER there were no reported injuries. 

Fire crews from Blue Hill, Orland and Ellsworth were on scene. 

