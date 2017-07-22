Several tires stolen from Arundel automobile lot

(Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Thieves stole several tires from Weirs' Automobile Lot in Arundel last night, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The stolen items were brand new 2017 20 inch tires and rims. They were taken from a Yukon Denali, GMC Arcadia, and a Sierra Denali.

The thieves propped the disrupted vehicles up with 4x4 blocks of wood after removing the tires.

Police ask citizens to call (207) 324-1113 with any information. All potential leads are welcome.

