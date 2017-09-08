Several students stung by insects at school in South Portland

Emergency crews responding to insect bites at Memorial Middle School.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The superintendent's office in South Portland says a number of students were stung by some sort of insect Friday at Memorial Middle School.

Emergency crews responded and were at Memorial Middle School Friday afternoon treating students.

The type of insect and how many students were harmed has not been released.

