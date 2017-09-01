Setting gruffness aside, Belichick opens his heart to Houston

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media ahead of training day kickoff at Foxborough Staduim on July 27, 2017. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Bill Belichick is sending his best wishes to the city of Houston and the victims of the flooding there.



The New England Patriots coach appeared at his post-game news conference wearing a University of Houston hat. He says he wanted to give a "shout out" to the city and mentioned the fond memories he has of visiting.

Showing support for a special city.



A message from Bill Belichick to Houston: pic.twitter.com/7FDjHNm897 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 1, 2017

The Patriots have won two of their five Super Bowls in Houston, including the one in February. He also mentioned the coaches and players with family in Houston, and said: "I just wanted to let them know we're thinking about them."

