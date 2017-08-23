Serious Crash in Berwick Shuts Down Route 236

Ctsy South Berwick Fire Dept.

BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire crews in Berwick responded to what they are calling a serious crash on Route 236.

Ctsy South Berwick Fire Dept.

South Berwick Fire officials closed the road for several hours overnight and into the early morning on Thursday, but the road is now open.

No other details are available at this time but this story will be updated.

Ctsy South Berwick Fire Dept.

Fire officials are asking people to be safe as they drive.

© 2017 WCSH-TV