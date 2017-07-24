Septic truck crashes, spills sewage in Brunswick

The clean-up of a septic truck crash in Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Route 24 is open to traffic again after a septic truck overturned spilling sewage on the road.

The driver of the truck was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

He had been pinned in the wreck which snarled traffic for hours.

Workers from Webber and Sons Septic Services, which owns the truck, had to pump sewage out of the truck before it could be flipped back up.

Employees at a restaurant across the street who heard the crash say they ran outside as soon as it happened.

“We thought it was like something hit the building or something like a bomb went off,” said Amy Pate” “We went outside in a panic. A bunch of people went up and assisted the driver and tried to keep him calm.”

Brunswick fire officials say the Department of Environmental Protection was notified about the sewage spill but was not concerned because it was small.

