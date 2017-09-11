Sentencing imminent for 81-year-old convicted murderer

Robert Craig

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - An 81-year-old Florida man convicted of strangling his former neighbor to death in northern Maine is due to be sentenced.



Robert Craig of Clearwater, Florida, was convicted in July in the death of 86-year-old Leo Corriveau in his Presque Isle mobile home.



His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday in Caribou, Maine.



Authorities say Corriveau and Craig were neighbors in Clearwater, and that Craig was angry because Corriveau wouldn't give him money to help him return to Florida.



Craig, who was arrested in Florida, contended he was acting in self-defense. Craig's lawyer says he's appealing the verdict.

