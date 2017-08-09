Sentence to be handed to Portland developer

Businessman Michael Liberty had a hand in several large development projects in the Portland area

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- A former Portland developer who helped transform the waterfront in the 1980s is returning to the city Wednesday under less than auspicious circumstances to be sentenced for violating federal campaign finance laws.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY BY THE PORTLAND PRESS HERALD/MAINE SUNDAY TELEGRAM

Michael Liberty’s start in Portland was a true rags-to-riches story of a young man who ran a sandwich shop in Gray and went on to become a hugely successful developer: Among his high-profile properties were the Chandler’s Wharf condominium project on the Portland waterfront and twin office buildings at 100 Middle St.

© 2017 WCSH-TV