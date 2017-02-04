Sending kids to summer camp, one egg at a time

LEVANT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Saturday marked the 44th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-in. It's a tradition that helps kids all over Maine attend summer camp.



Every year, riders gather at the Hungry Hollow Clubhouse in Levant to stuff raw eggs down their shirts before hopping on the flatbeds with their sleds.

Each egg represents a 50 dollar donation from Q106.5 radio listeners.

Participants wear those clothes for their entire ride to Newport. It is an experience, riders say they'll never forget.

“I think what surprises people most is how heavy it really is. That's a lot of eggs, you know? Hundreds and hundreds of eggs! You don't realize until you try to stand up, how heavy that is,” said Bob Duchesne, the event founder.

“It's an awesome feeling, I mean the kids that come to camp... some of the things that they get to do at camp, and they wouldn't be able to do anywhere else. So it's just a really an amazing feeling and an awesome job to have really,” said Dawn Willard Robinson, the camp director.

So far they have raised nearly $100,000 with help from the community. That's expected to help roughly 600 kids attend summer camp. To donate, more information, click here.

