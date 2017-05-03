Senators call for more funding for state veterans' homes

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's U.S. senators are joining a group of colleagues to call for more funding for state veterans homes.



State Veterans' Home Construction Grant Program money helps states make facility upgrades or build new facilities to serve aging veterans. Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say funding for fiscal year 2017 was only enough to cover the top 10 of the Department of Veterans Affairs' approximately 100 highest priority projects.



The senators say there's a backlog of facilities that need upgrades and new construction. For example, the Bangor State Veterans Home was 12th on the list. The Augusta home was 14th.



State veterans homes provide services such as nursing home and adult day care.



King's an independent and Collins is a Republican.

