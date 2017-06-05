Senator Angus King shares thoughts on pressing political, world matters

Senator Angus King speaks at the 11th International Conference and Workshop on Lobster Biology and Maintainence. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- In the middle of one of the most tumultuous period's in the modern history of the United States, the public has many questions. Most of which are, "What happens now?" NEWS CENTER caught up with Independent U.S. Senator Angus King to ask for his view on several poignant topics.

During the 11th International Conference and Workshop on Lobster Biology and Management in Portland on Monday, Senator King spoke about the importance of pursuing facts and information about climate change. Later, the senator expanded on his thoughts, saying there should not be an argument on whether or not it's happening, but more examples, more evidence of what is causing it, speeding it up, or suffering from it needs to be brought forward so that the federal government can figure out what needs to be done to address it.

On Thursday, Senator King and Republican U.S. Senator from Maine Susan Collins will join the rest of the Senate Intelligence Committee as the panel questions fired FBI director James Comey during his testimony. Senator King doesn't believe the event will be as dramatic as various news and media outlets are making it out to be. The Independent says he knows Comey, and doesn't see the exchange revealing anything "sensational."

Senator King also touched on his thoughts on the state of the President's latest travel ban, as well as LePage Administration's proposed changes to Medicaid requirements that would charge a monthly premium and enforce that able-bodied recipients work or volunteer a certain number of hours.

© 2017 WCSH-TV