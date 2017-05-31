Senate approves Chipman bill to cut red tape for beverage startups

Augusta (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Senate approved a bill by Sen. Ben Chipman on Tuesday that lessens the burden on small non-alcoholic beverage producers.

The bill will allow small non-alcoholic beverage startups that produce 10,000 gallons or less annually to wash and clean their bottles or cans by hand and to carbonate their beverages by hand, as long as all other sanitary requirements for larger producers are met, the press release states.

Senator Chipman said he's grateful to the Senate for approving what he calls a 'common sense bill.'

Current law requires all nonalcoholic beverage producers to clean and sanitize their reusable beverage containers by a mechanized process. "They have to meet the same industrial-sized regulations that large beverage producers do and it is a great hindrance to the success of these new businesses," Sen. Chipman said. "This bill will lessen that burden and help these startups succeed."

This bill now goes to Governor Paul LePage, who has 10 days to sign it into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

© 2017 WCSH-TV