Sen. Susan Collins re-commits to Senate, she will not run for Governor

Senator Susan Collins told reporters she enjoys being the "bridge between the two sides of the aisle."

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Senator Susan Collins announced she will NOT run for governor of Maine anytime soon saying she feels of the most use remaining in the United States Senate.

Collins put an end to months of speculation when she made her announcement at the Samoset Resort in Rockport Friday morning.

Collins is Maine's senior U.S. Senator, having held her seat as a Republican since 1997.

She started her announcement on Oct. 13 by saying America must overcome "the excessive bipartisanship and lack of civil discourse both in Washington, D.C. and in our country," in order to tackle serious issues from the economy to healthcare.

“I am a congenital optimist. I continue to believe that Congress can, and will, be more productive.”

“I want to continue to play a key role in advancing policies that strengthen our nation, help our hardworking families, improve our health care system, and bring peace and stability to a troubled and violent world.”

Contemplating whether to give up her seniority in the United States Senate and the influence it grants, has been a major factor in her decision.

Collins had postponed making her decision and told reporters she had not made up her mind until two days prior to making her announcement. She said:

"I'm often the bridge between the two sides of the aisle."

Senator Angus King said:

“I know Susan’s decision to continue serving Maine in the Senate was not an easy one and, not surprisingly, her announcement today reflects her commitment to putting Maine people first. The work she does for Maine – while rarely easy and often understated – is a reflection of her work ethic and her infinite energy to serve the people of our state. She has been a champion for the state of Maine for more than two decades and I consider it a great privilege to serve with her – and to be her friend.”

Collins said her mother was urging her to stay in the Senate. Collins' family members, many of whom still live in her hometown of Caribou, said they were left in the dark regarding her decision.

Collins made her announcement Friday, October 13 at the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce's quarterly business breakfast.

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan recently went to D.C. to talk to Collins about her decision-making process.

