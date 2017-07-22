Sen. Collins warns Trump not to interfere in special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling

(Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald)

Sen. Susan Collins is warning President Trump not to interfere in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia and reproached the president for speaking publicly about the probe.

Mueller “has to be able to do his investigation without interference from anyone,” Maine’s Republican senator told reporters Friday in Scarborough, where she announced a $20 million federal grant to the Maine Medical Center Research Institute. “What the president should do is not say another word and let it go forward.”

