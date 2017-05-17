Sen. Collins wants to hear directly from Comey

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she wants former FBI Director James Comey to deliver his memos and testify about a meeting in which President Trump allegedly asked him to end an investigation into possible ties to Russia.

The Republican told National Public Radio on Wednesday that she's worried about "stories getting ahead of facts." She said it's important to hear direct testimony from Comey "that would describe the context, the tone of voice the president used, and the actual words."

Both of Maine's senators, Collins and independent Angus King, sit on the Intelligence Committee.

King said Tuesday that if the president asked Comey to end the FBI investigation then "we are getting close to obstruction of justice" and a possible impeachment investigation.

