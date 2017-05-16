(Photo: Pete Marovich / Stringer via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) — U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R) calls allegations that President Trump shared classified information with Russian officials 'troubling', regardless of if he has legality to do so.

Collins released a statement on the Washington Post's report regarding President Trump's handling of classified information.

Collins says while there are conflicting reports as to whether Trump did share sensitive information and even though he has the legal authority to share it, it would be very "troubling" if he did.

Collins also calls for the Senate Intelligence Committee to be briefed on this issue immediately.

Full statement says:

"The disclosure of highly classified information has the potential to jeopardize sources and to discourage our allies from sharing future information vital to our security. There are conflicting reports about whether or not President Trump disclosed sensitive information to the Russians. Although the President has the legal authority to disclose classified information, it would be very troubling if he did share such sensitive reporting with the Russians. The Senate Intelligence Committee should be briefed on this important issue immediately."



