Sen. Angus King on Syria strike

Senator Angus King speaks to reporters at the Portland Intl. Jetport.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Senator Angus King spoke to news outlets Friday evening after attending a classified briefing on the missile strikes in Washington.



He says an important take-away from that meeting was that the attack was a specific response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.



King says the action does not represent a major change in American foreign policy.

He also says Congress should have a role in deciding whether the U.S. takes more military action in Syria.



“If there is further involvement, either areal or troops, then I think congress does and I'm very much against putting American troops beyond the limited special forces that are there now into Syria,” said King. “I think that would be a big mistake. The Syrian civil war is horribly complex, incredibly dangerous and damaging and to enter into that either on one side or the other. I think would be very difficult for us … “

© 2017 WCSH-TV